How To Watch: Alabama Soccer vs Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament

After wrapping up a historically great regular season that ended with an SEC championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide will begin postseason play in Pensacola, Florida in the annual conference tournament.

Being the top overall seed, Alabama received a first-round bye, and its opponent will be the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 2-1. The last time the two teams faced off, Alabama defeated Texas A&M 3-0 in Tuscaloosa, Riley Mattingly Parker, Felicia Knox and Gianna Paul each scored a goal, and Knox earned two assists during the match in Tuscaloosa.

Whoever wins the quarterfinal matchup will face the winner between Vanderbilt and Arkansas in the semifinals.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. CT, November 1

Where: Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex - Pensacola, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Last time out, Alabama: The No. 3/1 Alabama soccer team (17-1-1) concluded the regular season with a perfect 10-0 run in Southeastern Conference action as the Crimson Tide knocked off Auburn (6-6-6, 2-6-2 SEC) on the road Thursday. Riley Tanner netted the game-winning goal in the 86th minute of play to give UA a 1-0 win over the Tigers.

Alabama also won its third-consecutive Iron Bowl of soccer, marking the first time the Tide has won the Iron Bowl trophy three years in a row since its four-year run from 1996-99.

Last time out, Texas A&M: In the first overtime match of the season for the Mississippi State soccer program (11-4-4), the Bulldogs outlasted the Texas A&M Aggies (9-6-5) to advance to the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals.