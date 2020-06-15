So what's it going to take for a sport like college football to be back playing in a stadium full of fans?

We have a pretty good thanks to one place that is already back to normal: New Zealand.

The government there has lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions and as a result, rugby matches are packed.

One match sold 43,000 tickets.

"Can’t be much distancing with a number like that," Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg said. "Obviously it seems we are ways away from that over here in the States, but it is nice seeing a glimpse of what sports once were and hopefully will be again. And as you know, the last few months have been tough for big time sports fans. Tough...kind of like rugby."

New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million, has five teams that compete in Super Rugby, a league that also has clubs in Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

Though the Super Rugby season can’t go forward as originally intended, the Kiwi clubs will play a 10-week competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa (the Maori word for New Zealand).

Play began this past weekend with the Blues facing the Hurricanes and the Highlanders facing the Chiefs. TV execs were preparing for the challenge of broadcasting rugby games without crowd noise, but obviously that’d wasn't necessary.

In Dunedin, on the south island, an estimated 20,000 fans caught the Highlanders-Chiefs game, the world’s first pro sporting event without a cap on fans since the pandemic began.

New Zealand reported 1,504 confirmed cases and 22 deaths nationally, but went with a severe lockdown that began in late March. In early June it had no active coronavirus cases and no new cases.

Pro football

In an unprecedented offseason, quarterbacks like Matt Ryan, Josh Allen and others have been forced to organize sessions to replace what they'd be getting at team practices.

In some ways, it may actually be beneficial.

“There are a lot of similarities,” Ryan told SI's Albert Breer. “I think the No. 1 thing, it’s on the players. And it’s on me to make sure I’m creating access for the guys to get the work done that they needed to get done. And that was the same in the lockout. We had groups of guys that got together in that lockout year. We were able to put on player-led practices.

“The difference this year, with COVID, is limits on the number of players that can get together, trying to practice social distancing, and making sure that everybody’s staying safe. I think that part’s been different. The groups of guys that have gotten together for us, as a team, have been smaller than they were that lockout year, but the work has been really effective.”

Sports Illustrated

MMQB also has more on the NFL's unsettled restart plan, and the numerous problems the league is trying to work through.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke for a lot of guys when he told 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore: “I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do. Humanly impossible. We're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But this is a communication sport.” I asked an AFC head coach about it, and he asked, “Do we separate the team into three different locker rooms? Do we have six different squad meetings? Do we have five different unit meetings?”

From an NFC head coach: “We’re banging heads in 1-on-1 drills, licking fingers to throw and snap footballs, high-fiving after good plays, breathing on one another after great tackles, huddling over 100 snaps a day, standing on sidelines shoulder-to-shoulder during 11-on-11s, but we need to be six feet apart all other times. Makes zero sense. Try scheduling for that protocol. I just stopped doing it. Too many what-ifs. I second John Harbaugh.”

College football is in the process of finalizing its preseason training plans. Numerous schools, including Alabama have started offseason training on campus.

Did You Notice?

• People are fighting to help minor league baseball players be able to file for unemployment.

• MLB owners and players keep going back and forth with counterproposals, so how does this end?

• WWE wrestler Mustafa Ali, a former police officer, spoke frankly about the institution of the police.

The Lighter Side

• Wham-O Summer: Back to the Backyard. For many, this pandemic brings dog days without ball games and playgrounds and amusement parks. Without escape. But remember: Our own yards were once escapes in themselves. On the lost joys and bitter pains of Slip ’N Slides and Water Wiggles, muscle bikes and Jarts.

• TCU football coach Gary Patterson’s quarantine project was recording a country song.

• Failed NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg is trying to make it in baseball as a pitcher.

For more SI Hot Clicks