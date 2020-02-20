Report: Steve Sarkisian Not Expected to Leave Alabama for Colorado Coaching Vacancy

University of Alabama football fans can rest easy.

Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to stay at Alabama and not take the Colorado head coaching job according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.

Low also reports that Sarkisian is expected to receive a pay increase as well. The raise will make him one of the highest-paid assistants in the nation.

Sarkisian was in Boulder on Wednesday interviewing for the job, but has removed his name from consideration.

This offseason will mark the first time since 2015 that Nick Saban will have to replace his offensive play caller.

Under Sarkisian, the Crimson Tide offense ranked second nationally in points per game at 47.2 and third in passing offense at 342.2 yards a game.

This story will be updated.