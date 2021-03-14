All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Sunday Crimson Tikes: Upgrades

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

Well, maybe for this year ... 

Crimson Tikes: Upgrade

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Upgrade
All Things Bama

Sunday Crimson Tikes: Upgrades

Tamara Clark, 2021 NCAA Indoor Track Championships
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 14, 2021

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford drives to the basket against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

What LSU Basketball Said About Getting Another Shot at Alabama

210313_game10_162
All Things Bama

Everything A 'Tired' Tennessee Team Said After Losing to Alabama Basketball

Bailey Dowling (7) soft aub vs ala 20210312 _SAL6592 edited
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Secures Rivalry Series Win over Auburn

210313_game10_010
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford drives to the basket against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs LSU Tigers at the SEC Tournament

Nate_Oats_Offers_Injury_Update_on_Josh_P-604d38e8a09b1d05449c46b8_Mar_13_2021_22_18_20
All Things Bama

Everything Nate Oats Said After Alabama Basketball Advanced to SEC Tournament Final