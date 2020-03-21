Trying to put the Most Surreal Time in Sports History into Perspective

It was supposed to be a hectic weekend.

With University of Alabama students returning from spring break there wasn't too much scheduled on campus, but the the SEC Championships were set to be held in gymnastics, with the NCAA Indoor Championships wrapping up in New Mexico and the NCAA Championships in swimming and diving held at Georgia.

The rowing team was set to host Tennessee, while the softball was scheduled to visit the Volunteers. Baseball was was set to be at Arkansas.

Plus there was supposed to be the opening weekend of that whole NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Instead, fans are going through some serious sports withdrawals.

Trying to put this all into some sort of perspective has been extremely challenging, especially since there's no frame of reference for anyone to work with, nor does anyone know how long athletics, and nearly everything else, will remain on hold.

That's the biggest challenge for Alabama moving for forward, as we noted earlier this week.

Plus, here at BamaCentral, our own Joey Blackwell has started a regular blog about what it's like to be a sports writer in Tuscaloosa when there are no sports: The Beatless Beat Writer.

There's very little news coming out of Crimson Tide athletics, in part because of spring break, and the only person who has talked to reporters is athletic director Greg Byrne. That's expected to change in the very near future, but there's still plenty of news to go around.

For example, Matt Hayes tweeted on Thursday: “Spoken to numerous #CFB Power 5 coaches in the last week. There is genuine concern that the CoVid timetable may eliminate the 2020 season,”

And Paul Myerberg wrote on Saturday: “It's important to note that some sort of postponement, perhaps until deeper into October or longer, if not an outright cancelation of the season is in play for all fall sports, including football.”

We're very fortunate at BamaCentral to have the vast resources of Sports Illustrated at our disposal, including Pat Forde's Point After, which focused on the loss of the NCAA Tournament in context compared to the larger story about COVID-19 and sports.

Here's some other ways SI is trying to put this all into perspective:

College basketball

SI writer @GregBishopSI went to a tournament host city, Spokane, to capture the eerie empty scene first-hand and wrote about how the cancellation of March Madness impacts much more than just basketball.

Meanwhile, @Adoughty88 had this take on Rick Pitino coming back to college basketball:

And, circling back to Forde, he noted how an upcoming HBO documentary provides damning evidence against college coaches

What's going on in other sports?

• USA Track and Field has joined USA Swimming in lobbying for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. “The right and responsible thing to do is prioritize everyone's health and safety, and appropriately recognize the toll this difficult situation has and continues to take, on our athletes and their Olympic Games preparation,” Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track and Field, wrote in a letter to to the USOPC. “We are all experiencing unfathomable disruptions, and everyone's lives are being impacted accordingly.”

• Golf: According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has decided to give up his salary indefinitely during the break caused by the coronavirus. According to Golfweek, Monahan informed the Tour's board Thursday of the decision. The commissioner's senior management team has also agreed to a 25% salary cut until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a major impact on the sport. Earlier this week, the Tour canceled all of its events through May 10. "The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic.”

• Hockey: The IIHF announced the cancelation of the men's world championships. Meanwhile, far less important, but an interesting note about how the shutdown is affecting things most people would never thing about, Seattle's NHL expansion team is weighing when to reveal its name and logo.

We'll leave you with this, though, a look at how athletes at North Carolina are trying to stay in shape when they don't have access to weight rooms: