Report: Taulia Tagovailoa Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday afternoon.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com was the first to report the news.

The news comes just weeks after Tagovailoa's older brother, former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

In five games his freshman season, Tualia Tagovailoa accounted for 100 passing yards and a touchdown while going 9-for-12 in pass attempts.

Tagovailoa was a former four-star recruit out of Thompson High School located in Alabaster, Ala. While at Thompson, he was the fifth-overall dual-threat quarterback in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama.

With his departure, the Crimson Tide is now down to three scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt junior Mac Jones, redshirt freshman Paul Tyson and freshman Bryce Young.

In addition to Tagovailoa, two more Alabama players are currently in the transfer portal. Those players are cornerback Scooby Carter and tight end Giles Amos.

Since the end of the 2019 season, three other former Crimson Tide players have already left Tuscaloosa, with running back Jerome Ford heading to Cincinnati, cornerback Nigel Knott heading to East Carolina and offensive tackle Scott Lashley to Mississippi State.

This story will be updated.