Ten Former Alabama Players Invited to 2020 NFL Combine

The University of Alabama had 10 former players listed among the 337 invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held later this month in Indianapolis.

The 10 players was tied for the fourth-most among schools. National champion LSU topped the list with 16, followed by Michigan and Ohio State both with 11, followed by Alabama and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide has had 10-plus players selected in each of the last three drafts.

The official invite list was released Friday afternoon. It included:

Safety Shyheim Carter

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis

Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis

Safety Xavier McKinney

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr.

Notable omissions were safety Jared Mayden and offensive lineman Matt Womack. Mayden played in the Senior Bowl last month along with Jennings and Lewis, while Womack played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The combine, which will be held Feb. 24-March 1, is a week-long gathering of league officials when draft-eligible players are put through medical evaluations, interviews (formal and informal), measurements and position drills in front of all 32 NFL teams.

It used to be that the combine was a strong indicator of a player's chances for being selected, but that's no longer necessarily the case. The draft has 224 selections plus compensatory picks awarded by the league for the loss of free agents the previous year.

Another change is that the televised drill portion will be shown on the NFL Network during prime-time hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Alabama who may be showcased those nights include the wide receivers, Jeudy and Ruggs.

Tagovailoa has already said that he won't participate in the field drills as he's covering from hip surgery, but aims to "win the medical."