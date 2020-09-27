Texas A&M at Alabama: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One game down, nine to go (we hope). Only this next one is different because not only will it be the 2020 home opener for Alabama football, but the first game in renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama raised and spent $107 million to overhaul the facility, adding everything from a tunnel at the end of the Walk of Champions, to new video boards in each corner.

Texas A & M knows that if it wants to get to the SEC Championship Game, it has to go through the Crimson Tide.

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 81/81

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: Sunny. High of 70 degrees.

Series info: Alabama and Texas A & M will meet for the 13th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 10-2, and won last year’s meeting, 47-28, on Oct. 12, in College Station. Alabama has won the last seven contests between the two schools.

Alabama vs. Texas A & M Series

Year, Location, Result

2019 College Station, 47-28

2018 Tuscaloosa, 45-23

2017 College Station, 27-19

2016 Tuscaloosa, W 33-14

2015College Station, W 41-23

2014Tuscaloosa, W 59-0

2013College Station, 49-42

2012Tuscaloosa, L 29-24

1988College Station, W 30-10

1985Birmingham, W 23-10

1968 Cotton Bowl, Dallas, L 20-16

1942 Cotton Bowl, Dallas, W 29-21

Nick Saban vs. Texas A & M: He's 7-1 in his career against the Aggies, with all of the matchups occurring during his tenure at Alabama. Texas A & M’s Jimbo Fisher is 0-3 all-time against the Crimson Tide. Saban has yet to lose to a former assistant coach. He's 19-0 against them.

Saban Knocking on History's Door : Alabama’s 35-16 win over then-No. 17 Michigan in the Vitrus Bowl on Jan. 1 was Saban’s 84th career win against AP Top 25 team, putting him two behind Joe Paterno’s 86 career wins against the AP Top 25, the most in history. Last season, Saban’s win over then-No. 24 Texas A & M moved him ahead of Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for second. Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth at 66. Saban’s winning percentage against AP ranked teams (84-42, .667) tops Bryant (.592), Bowden (.557), Steve Spurrier (.529) and Paterno (.512).

Saturday's SEC Schedule

South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m. (CT), ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Texas A & M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Auburn (4) at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternative

This story will be updated as more information becomes available