Texas LB Derion Gullette on Alabama Offer: 'This is Huge for Me'

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker recorded 125 tackles, including five for a loss with three sacks, during his junior season last year.

Derion Gullette’s first conversation with Pete Golding was a productive one. It won’t be his last with the Alabama defensive coordinator either.

After receiving interest from the Crimson TIde this week, Gullette contacted Alabama outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler on Tuesday night. Following a brief chat, the assistant provided the Class of 2023 linebacker with Golding’s number, instructing him to give him a call on Wednesday.

A few minutes into the call, Gullette found himself struggling to control his emotions.

“He was introducing himself and telling me about the program, what he feels about it and how he feels I will be able to help the program,” Gullette said. “Then he tells me, ‘I want to let you know, you have an offer from the University of Alabama,’ I wanted to scream. It was crazy.”

Alabama is the latest big-name program to offer Gullette. Ohio State offered the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker in December while Notre Dame, Oregon and Oklahoma followed suit last month. The Marlin, Texas product also has offers from Baylor, Houston, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Texas Tech.

Thursday’s news was especially sweet for Gullette, who was born in Montgomery, Ala., and travels back to visit family every Christmas.

“To me, that’s big because I grew up watching Alabama,” Gullette said. “I know what Nick Saban can do for players, so this is huge for me. For me, I do a lot of research, so I know they have a high graduation rate. I know if I go there I’d be able to get a great education along with being developed as a person and a man.”

Gullette is coming off a stellar junior season in which he starred on both sides of the ball for Marlin High School. Serving as a linebacker on defense, he recorded 125 tackles, including five for a loss with three sacks, to go with three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and two interceptions. He recorded 62 receptions for 1,430 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver on offense and also handled the team’s punting duties on special teams.

Alabama currently sees Gullette on the defensive side of the ball. However, he said Golding didn’t discuss whether the Crimson Tide likes him more at inside or outside linebacker.

“He told me he likes my speed and the way that I’m able to run and cover the slot and stuff like that,” Gullette said. “And then they like that I’m physical and not afraid to hit.”

While Gullette has yet to release a list of top schools, he said Alabama is now firmly in the mix for his commitment following Thursday’s offer. As for what he likes about the Crimson Tide, he says that’s easy.

“Their relentlessness,” Gullette said. “They don’t take any snaps off, don’t take any breaks. They come down and lay the boom, and they don’t shy away from going up to the best receiver on the other team and locking him up the whole game. I just like the mentality they have.”

Gullette camped at Alabama last summer and said he is working on planning a return visit to Tuscaloosa in the coming months to get a better feel for the campus. Currently, his only scheduled visit is to Notre Dame this spring.