TG Paschal Photo Gallery From New Mexico State at Alabama

The day in pictures from the Crimson Tide's latest victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 59-3 over the Aggies.

As a photographer, TG Paschal has shot Alabama games throughout the Nick Saban era.

TG Paschal: Alabama vs. NMSU 55 Gallery 55 Images

The Crimson Tide’s win in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game helped Alabama claim its sixth national title in the last 12 seasons, making the Crimson Tide the first team in the Associated Press Poll era (since 1936) to win six championships over a 12-season span.

The only other team in college football history to win six titles in a quarter of a century or less was also Alabama, coming across a 19-season stretch from 1961-79.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has claimed six national titles during his time with the Crimson Tide and seven across his collegiate head coaching career. With Alabama’s win in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State, Saban became the first head coach to win an Associated Press/ Coaches Poll National Championship in three different decades: the 2000s, the 2010s and the 2020s.

Saban’s first national championship came in 2003 at LSU, six seasons before he came to Tuscaloosa and captured the crown in 2009.

The 2010s saw Saban win national titles in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, while his most recent one came last season on Jan. 11, 2021.

Since Saban’s arrival at Alabama in 2007, members of each one of his recruiting classes have won at least one national championship. The 2009 class tops the list with three to their name while the 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017 classes each achieved two national titles during their time in Tuscaloosa.

The 2007, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 classes can each claim one national title with the latter group still having time to add to that number