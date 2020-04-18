The Beatless Beat Writer: Nobody's Home

Man, today would have made for some fantastic football weather.

Yes, today was when A-Day was originally scheduled to occur. Even when all of the spring sports were beginning to crumble, many held out hope that football would continue its spring practices and A-Day would continue as scheduled.

On March 13, the day after the SEC men's basketball tournament was cancelled and just hours before the Crimson Tide's first spring practice, everything was put on hold.

Of course, you all already knew that.

Earlier this week, my editor requested that I drive to campus in order to take some photos and shoot some video of the stadium at the time that A-Day was scheduled to occur.

I compiled most of the footage I shot in the video below:

I began my self-guided tour by parking at the stadium. As I drove up, three college seniors wearing yellow hazmat suits along with masks goggles underneath their caps and gowns made for an interesting site. They were taking graduation photos in front of the stadium. (I asked one of the mothers if I could snap a photo of the silliness, but was denied.)

I knew what to expect when strolling up the Walk of Champions to the stadium, but I didn't realize how hard it would hit me.

Nobody's home.

As students and alumni of Alabama know, the walkway is usually empty. However, on game days it is packed. Fans crowd the edge of the walkway, hoping to catch a glance of their favorite players and coaches. There are sounds of cheering and music and smells of barbecue and other concessions. It is truly a sight to behold.

Not today. Today, I was the only person in sight. The only smell I could smell was an aroma of flowers. The only sounds I heard were the sounds of the ongoing renovations that are underway in the bowels of Bryant-Denny.

"You see the inside yet?" a construction worker yelled at me, smiling from across the street.

"Not in person, but I've seen the concept art," I replied.

"Man I've been working on that," she said. "Our boys are going to be hype come next season. That graphic wall in the tunnel is going to be something else."

After shooting some footage of the stadium and the construction, I hopped back into my car and drove to the academic quad. Usually, the roads would be closed, but not today. Nobody other than essential personnel, security details and the teams are allowed in or out on game day.

As I walked to the quad, I could hear children screaming and laughing. At first glance, the quad appeared deserted. Then, I heard another sound:

DING-DONG.

Denny Chimes announcing to the world that it was 1 p.m. The time that the game was scheduled to start.

The chimes did not ring on a crowded tailgate, though. Instead, they rang across a mostly-empty quad save for a few families that were enjoying the gorgeous weather. All of them were at opposite corners of the gargantuan grassy field.

Even in leisure, people are practicing social distancing.

After shooting some footage of the chimes, I made my way to the Gorgas Library steps. The same steps that the Million Dollar Band plays on prior to every game.

I hummed Yea Alabama as I snapped some photos. It was the least I could do.

On the drive home, I pondered how different life would be had the pandemic never happened. I would be in the press box taking notes on the game, analyzing players and play call and schemes and forming stories for people to read.

I thought about the construction worker. Her smile and genuine enthusiasm for the work she was doing and the excitement she held for next season motivated me.

While I was sad that A-Day was not to be, feelings of gratitude and appreciation crept over me. A-Day might not be happening, spring practices might be cancelled, all hell might have broken loose on the world of college sports, but its fans are still waiting for the day that their Crimson Tide will take to the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium once again.

I, for one, am right there with them.

The Beatless Beat Writer is a series of stories by BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell. The series is meant to reflect on and discuss Alabama athletics and its fans in Tuscaloosa during the current pandemic.