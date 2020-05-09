The Beatless Beat Writer: We Can Do This

With Alabama governor Kay Ivey’s announcement on Friday that businesses can reopen on Monday if they follow the proper guidelines, along with Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox stating that the city will now follow the state’s “Safer at Home” plan rather that acting on its own, things are looking to be getting back to normal.

Or are they?

These days we’re seeing a lot of conflicting information, which makes it confusing to the average citizen like myself to determine whether or not it is actually safer to start heading outside once again. On one hand, you have many states beginning to reopen and life is starting to get back to how it was early on in the pandemic.

On the other hand, you have stories like this:

"I can't imagine that right now we're all going to open at the same time," [Penn state football coach] James Franklin told ESPN's Heather Dinich. "If the SEC, for example, opens up a month earlier than the Big Ten, and the Big Ten is able to open up and 12 of the 14 schools, if two schools can't open, I don't see a conference—any conference—penalizing 80% or 75% of the schools because 25% of them can't open."

University of Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell has repeatedly reiterated at this point that he fully plans for students to return to campus for classes this fall. He has also stated that he is excited for the upcoming football season, a remark that sent fans into a frenzy as if he had the authority to actually deem whether or not the Crimson Tide would return to the gridiron in September.

While statements like this from Bell are encouraging, they do not paint the entire picture. Sure, the University of Alabama might be light years ahead of everyone else (it isn’t) and have an incredibly higher chance at returning to some sense of normalcy this fall (it doesn’t), but who is the Crimson Tide going to compete with if it’s only one of a few schools returning in the SEC?

When looking at this situation, you can’t simply look at one school; you have to look at the state of the nation. The future, as much as it behooves me to say it, is going to be heavily reliant on if the PAC-12 can get back up and running.

Why the PAC-12? The state of California is one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus. So far, 2,585 people have died in the Golden State, with 1,468 of those deaths occurring in Los Angeles County alone. Four of the PAC-12 schools are located in California, as well as three of the conference’s four affiliate schools.

Let’s not forget that Alabama opens its season against USC on Sept. 5.

So what is to be done? The answer is what we’ve been doing for over a month now: we watch and wait. The developing of faster testing as well as a vaccine will go a long way to improving the outlook on the 2020 college football season.

"The testing component—especially getting a rapid-diagnostic test on the one hand, then understanding immunity on the other—that’s going to have to really improve over the next several weeks," said NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline in an article by USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.

I don’t know about you, but I’m no medical expert or scientist. For people like me, we have no choice but to wait and see the results. According to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, SEC Media Days in July is still scheduled to occur and he looks for things to continue as normal, but with each and every passing day that include remarks like those from Franklin and Hainline, 2020 is beginning to look more and more grim.

Come on, NCAA. You can do this.

Come on, United States. We can do this.

The Beatless Beat Writer is a series of stories by BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell. The series is meant to reflect on and discuss Alabama athletics and its fans in Tuscaloosa during the current pandemic.