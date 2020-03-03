Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 3, 2020

Christopher Walsh

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Heart Over Height': James 'Beetle' Bolden Leaves a Legacy Despite Short Time at Alabama

As the Crimson Tide's lone senior and shortest player, Bolden reflected on his time heading into senior night against Vanderbilt

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Ranked in Latest Polls

Off to a 12-0 start, the major college baseball polls are starting to take notice of the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Javian Davis is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The redshirt-freshman forward registered his first career double-double on Saturday against South Carolina

Joey Blackwell

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

After a week of highs and lows, did Alabama move at all in this week’s power rankings?

Joey Blackwell

The Up And Down Week That Was In Alabama Softball

Team 24 Went 3-2 In East Crimson Classic

Cary L. Clark

2021 Four-Star Defensive Back Latrell McCutchin Re-Opens Recruitment

The once verbal commit had been a Crimson Tide pledge since June of 2019

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

This Week With The Crimson Tide: March 2-8

Take a look at this week's Alabama Athletics and BamaCentral schedule

Allie Wright

Alabama Softball Downs McNeese to Wrap up Crimson Classic

Senior Krystal Goodman Enjoyed Her Senior Day In The Circle

Cary L. Clark