The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 13, 2020

Christopher Walsh

For those who weren't dealing with a tornado-laden storm on Easter night, the NBA's much-hyped H-O-R-S-E tournament was held and didn't quite fulfill expectations. 

It was tough to watch, and that's being kind. 

Although the event itself was somewhat lackluster, it did accomplish one thing, reminding us all how much we all miss sports.

The NBA playoffs were supposed to start this upcoming weekend and now there’s no certainty that the season, or the NHL, will even resume. 

SI’s Robin Lundberg reiterates how much he misses his favorite sport. Meanwhile, here's Sports Illustrated's review of the Horse Tournament. 

MMA

The latest cover story is on how former NBA first-round pick Royce White has taken up MMA, and battles anxiety.

Once star basketball prospect Royce White's NBA career fizzled out after about six games, but he's moved from the court to the octagon to begin a career in MMA. 

Jon Wertheim explains how White is not only preparing to battle foes in the cage, but also the anxiety that he says got him blackballed from the NBA. He was was once called "a Curt Flood–type figure" for his mental health activism. 

"Mixed martial arts, it's not 'just business,'" Royce White says. "It’s entertaining but not entertainment. It's the highest level of competition. And the purest."

Olympics 

The latest edition of the Coronavirus + Sports podcast is on how two Olympians, Laurie Hernandez and Race Imboden, are dealing with the Tokyo Games being rescheduled to next year. 

Gold, silver medalist @LaurieHernandez and bronze winner and World champion @Race_Imboden chat with @lmechegaray to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted their plans.

Listen/Subscribe:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1503391421
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5BWP4CkzC9cknBvc8MFSFj
RSS: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/siplussports

Did you notice?

• Why sports probably aren’t coming back anytime soon.

• The pandemic will force college football coaches to turn back the clock with their preparation for the season. 

• America’s longest running continuously contested sports competition may have found the only thing that can stop it.

• Police in Texas were sent to Dak Prescott’s house after reports that he was throwing a big party but found no such thing.

• With roads nearly empty, the “Cannonball Run” record for fastest New York-to-L.A. drive was smashed.

• Among those to have died from the coronavirus was popular sports photographer, Anthony J. Cansi. He was 48. 

For more SI Hot Clicks.

This story will be updated. 

BamaCentral

