The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 14, 2020

It what can only be described as one of the most bizarre moments of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor of Florida , Ron DeSantis, wrote a memo last week that has the sports world spinning.

It cleared the way for WWE to be deemed an “essential business.”

The memo extends essential business designation to “professional sports and media” with a national audience. WWE will resume live tapings with performers flying in every week to film live shows three times per week — even after a WWE employee present at the WrestleMania tapings tested positive for the coronavirus.

Florida is one of the states that held out on issuing a shelter-in-place order, even as coronavirus cases in the state grew.

The memo was signed by DeSantis on Thursday, but only revealed Monday.

Predictably, the outcry has been loud.

However, Sports Illustrated points out that the blueprint for what the WWE is trying to do may be something every major sport takes a look at down the road.

Basketball

The coronavirus pandemic has put all sports on pause. New York City has a historic city basketball culture and that too has been halted.

Legendary parks are closed, hoops haven been taken down, and some lives have been lost.

Stripped of nets; hoops unbolted; chained and barricaded—this is what it looks like when a city with street ball in its DNA hits pause on the game, in the name of social distancing.

Rucker Park: barricaded, locked in rusty chains, no rims. Dyckman Park and the Cage at West 4th St. and White Playground, in Harlem: no rims. This is street ball in NYC during an epidemic.

The basketball community has been left mourning as New York is the epicenter of the pandemic. Kevin Armstrong details the sad reality of how a cultural phenomenon, that is city basketball, has been silenced in today's cover story: Love (and Death) and Basketball.

Did you notice?

• Christian McCaffrey’s massive new contract won’t reset the running back market.

• Russell Westbrook bought 650 laptops for Houston students taking their classes online.

• Unable to gather, hockey fans plaid a unique tribute to Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, who died over the weekend due to a brain bleed.

• Meanwhile, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, on conference call with media: "I don't see how this season is going to return."

The lighter side

• This 6'5", 320-pound high school football player wants to be selected in the NFL draft and throw the discus in the Olympics in the same year.

• Al.com did a look back at Michael Jordan's time in Birmingham playing baseball.

• We'll leave you with this. Apparently these things are pretty easy to reprogram:

