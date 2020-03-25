The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: March 25, 2020

We start with tragic news out of Pullman, Wash., where Washington State safety Bryce Beekman was found dead at his home.

The Whitman County coroner's office has not yet issued their report, so for now there's no reason to believe its related to the coronavirus pandemic other than it occurred during the shutdown of nearly all sports, but police have confirmed that he died Tuesday night.

Beekman started at safety in all 13 games for the Cougars last season and was going to be an integral part of the WSU secondary.

The redshirt senior from Baton Rouge, La., was 22 years old.

Boxing

The third Tyson Fury–Deontay Wilder fight, originally slated for July 18, is officially on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN that organizers are looking at a fall fight.

Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round of their rematch on Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Tuscaloosa boxer exercised his contractual right to an immediate third fight.

Baseball

SI Senior Writer Tom Verducci shared his thoughts on how the big story of the MLB offseason, the aftermath of the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, and tried to put into perspective how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still affecting people worldwide.

Baseball is postponed for the time being, and Verducci shared how attention has shifted to what is actually important.

Olympics

U.S. Olympic Rock Climbers have found some unique ways to train during Coronavirus Pandemic.

SI's Laken Litman shared the story of Brooke Raboutou and Kyra Condie, Olympic rock climbers who decided to turn their homes into climbing gyms.



The lighter side

• Those who were impressed by Mike Trout's viral video of him smacking the life out of a golf ball at a driving range need to check out his latest offering. The star outfielder posted a video on Instagram of himself nailing a trick shot at home, chipping a Ping-Pong ball from the upstairs into a cup on the lower level.

• An L.A. Kings player delivered toilet paper to a teammate via drone while they were stuck in their houses.

• Chargers kicker Michael Badgley set up some goal posts in his house.

• Finally, we'll leave you with this, even though it has nothing to do with sports ...