The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: The 2020 NFL Draft

It's the eve to the 2020 NFL Draft and what better way to mark the end of mock-draft season than with ... a final mock draft?

Yeah, we know, but the chatter has been non-stop and with nothing else going on the ratings might be through the roof this week.

MMQB released Albert Breer's lone mock draft of the year, during which he believes the Dolphins and Chargers get their quarterbacks and the Eagles pass on the wide receivers.

Breer tells Robin Lundberg where he thinks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa could be headed on draft night and highlights the depth at offensive line specifically at the tackle position.

Overall, Breer projects five Alabama players will be selected in the first round, all in the first 17 picks, with both Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III going before Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Meanwhile, outside of Joe Burrow being the No. 1 overall pick, the top of the draft still has a lot of questions in regards to who will be selected. Stay with BamaCentral to see the latest news and rumors like this one from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (who if you didn't know used to cover the Crimson Tide):

Who is Prospect X?

Sports Illustrated once again set out in search of the draft’s deepest sleeper prospect.

MMQB identified him, but for the sake of interested teams, it's doing its best to conceal his identity. For now, he is simply Prospect X.



Ok, he's not that hard to figure, but we hope you enjoy the story because it's supposed to fun:

SI also has its list of 2020 NFL draft sleepers: 10 overlooked college football stars

Esports

Is the Pandemic Helping Accelerate Esports Boom?

The latest edition of Coronavirus + Sports podcast looks at the fascinating world of esports and how they might be growing due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Did you notice?

• The Gronk trade shows that Tom Brady is finally in charge of his own team.

• Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider ripped down walls in home to prepare the draft

• What the draft war room looks like in San Francisco this year ...

The lighter side ...

• All Nick Foles wants in his return to Philly is for Eagles fans not to boo him.

• The Independence Bowl has never looked better ...

• An Italian soccer team turned a six-year-old’s design into their jersey.

• Lamar Jackson is going to be on the cover of Madden but no one was supposed to know

