The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Expected to Have Great Season

Alabama Basketball has had a great season so far as they have won six games and only lost one. Beating the No. 1 team in the nation last weekend really brought confidence to the team.

The combination of leadership from older players and willingness to learn from the new players has set the team apart from others. The kind of teamwork Alabama has built from all players has overall benefited the team.

The teams' success was not just handed to them. There were many key plays and players that contributed to their performances.

Players like Brandon Miller, Charles Bediako, and Noah Clowney have all displayed their talents that have helped the team. Miller is averaging just under 20 pts. per game. Bediako has been beyond powerful on defense. Clowney has consistency and accountability.

With multiple players giving it their all, it has really helped the team come together and work diligently to propel wins.

This season, the team has been able to come back after being down several points. Instead of folding like they have done in the past, the team seems to have a higher sense of determination as they've played on the court.

While the team is looking pretty sharp now, there are always areas for improvement. Ball handling and turnovers are things that the team has struggled with, but being able to stay consistent and focus on controlling the ball should help the team improve.

Next, the Alabama Basketball team plays SD State and with how they've been looking, hopefully they can secure another win.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama’s Basketball team and how their season is looking.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE