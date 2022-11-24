The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Thanksgiving Intrasquad

Alabama’s gymnastics team recently had their Thanksgiving Intrasquad and they looked extremely ready for their season.

The team displayed so much confidence with their energy, form, and landings. In the past, the team has struggled with having those stuck landings. It caused them to get unnecessary deductions which prevented them from winning sometimes.

At the Intrasquad, their landings looked very consistent and effortless. With those simple deductions being fixed, it could really help the teams all-around score. Their technique, poise, and power are already there.

While each athletes individual scores are important for keeping up with their personal record highs, the overall score in competitions for each team is compiled from the top five scores on each event. It’s crucial for these athletes to work together to maintain a high-energy performance.

At competitions, it can be easy for these athletes to crack under pressure, but with how they’ve been looking, their confidence should be able to carry them throughout their season.

The team constantly supports each other with encouraging words, chants, and uplifting statements which instills confidence within the athletes. The crowd may cheer which could distract the gymnasts, but the gymnasts are used to the noise due to the team always cheering for one another.

With how they’re looking now, the team should be prepared for a great season ahead. Their first competition is on January 6 against Michigan State.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss Alabama’s gymnastics teams’ recent Thanksgiving Intrasquad and how they performed.