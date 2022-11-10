Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama’s Football Season isn’t Over Yet

Claire Yates and Joey Blackwell break down what's next for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama football has definitely had its ups and downs this season, but still has hope of securing some wins.

While the team is hopeful, there’s a lot to unpack regarding the team's performance so far. There have been two losses and unexpected scores that have hurt the team.

Last weekend, the team lost against LSU in the Death Valley. It seems to be that away games are what kills the team. Still, its performance has not been up to its normal standard.

A lot of these challenges are caused through not having a good mindset. Going onto a field with a lack of confidence can not only affect one player, but the rest of the team as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As the team heads to Mississippi to play Ole Miss this weekend, BamaCentral assistant editor Joey Blackwell suggests that the mentality of the players needs to be better. While they are capable of winning, it’s all about putting their best foot forward with security.

The team has struggled with running the ball, making crucial tackles, defensive penalties, Bryce Young’s injury, wide receivers, and more. While it’s normal to not be perfect, Alabama football usually strives for perfection which helps propel wins.

The team plays Ole Miss this weekend in Mississippi. The game should be able to prove the team's improvement if it is willing to put in the effort for the rest of the season.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral intern Claire Yates and assistant editor Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama’s football team and how its mentality could make a big difference. 

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Noah Clowney
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Preparing for Bigger Defensive Test against Liberty

By Katie Windham
Dom Welch
All Things Bama

Dom Welch Doubtful for Alabama Basketball's Game vs Liberty

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) looks for yards during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Named Finalist for Hornung Award

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Named Semifinalist for Lou Groza Award

By Katie Windham
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a first down past Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 10

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Next up, Alabama
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Next Up, Alabama

By Anthony Sisco
Karly Weathers - Alabama Women's Basketball
All Things Bama

Karly Weathers: From Tennessee to Tuscaloosa

By Mason Smith
Damion Square, Texas A&M game program, Nov. 10, 2012
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Blake Byler