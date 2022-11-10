The Extra Point: Alabama’s Football Season isn’t Over Yet

Alabama football has definitely had its ups and downs this season, but still has hope of securing some wins.

While the team is hopeful, there’s a lot to unpack regarding the team's performance so far. There have been two losses and unexpected scores that have hurt the team.

Last weekend, the team lost against LSU in the Death Valley. It seems to be that away games are what kills the team. Still, its performance has not been up to its normal standard.

A lot of these challenges are caused through not having a good mindset. Going onto a field with a lack of confidence can not only affect one player, but the rest of the team as well.

As the team heads to Mississippi to play Ole Miss this weekend, BamaCentral assistant editor Joey Blackwell suggests that the mentality of the players needs to be better. While they are capable of winning, it’s all about putting their best foot forward with security.

The team has struggled with running the ball, making crucial tackles, defensive penalties, Bryce Young’s injury, wide receivers, and more. While it’s normal to not be perfect, Alabama football usually strives for perfection which helps propel wins.

The team plays Ole Miss this weekend in Mississippi. The game should be able to prove the team's improvement if it is willing to put in the effort for the rest of the season.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral intern Claire Yates and assistant editor Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama’s football team and how its mentality could make a big difference.

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.