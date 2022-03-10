The Extra Point: Analyzing Alabama Football's NFL Storylines

Several former Alabama football players in the NFL have made major headlines this week.

The NFL offseason is in full swing and there have been some major headlines this week with several involving former Alabama football players.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest.

Cam Robinson Franchised by Jaguars

The former Alabama offensive lineman was drafted in 2017 and has been a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars ever since. By placing the franchise tag on Robinson, the Jaguars committed $16.662 million in salary to the tackle for the 2022 season but if the Jaguars are able to reach a long-term agreement with him, then the base salary could be less.

The Jaguars decision to place the franchise tag on Cam Robinson could also have a big effect on the upcoming NFL Draft and another Alabama offensive lineman.

With the No. 1 pick belonging to the Jaguars, it has long-been speculated that they may look to take Alabama OL Evan Neal to help protect Trevor Lawrence. Now, with the decision to retain Robinson, it will be interesting to see if the Jaguars add another offensive lineman or seek to add talent elsewhere.

Calvin Ridley Suspended for Entire Season after Betting on Games

On Monday, news broke that the NFL had suspended former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire upcoming season after discovering he had placed bets on NFL games last season.

Ridley, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons, sat out most of last season for personal reasons and now will miss another year following the suspension.

Ridley won two national championships playing for the Crimson Tide and was second-team all pro in 2020 playing for the Falcons.

Amari Cooper On the Move?

Another storyline to watch is what the Dallas Cowboys do with former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper has been a star the last couple of seasons but it has been reported that the Cowboys may release him in an effort to save money.

Cooper is currently making $22 million dollars a year and it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can find room to keep him or release him where almost certainly another team will be more than willing to take on the talented wide receiver.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Tony Tsoukalas discuss several NFL storylines regarding former Alabama football players.