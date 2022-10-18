The Extra Point: Bama in the NBA Tip-Off

Over the past couple of years, the University of Alabama has gradually become a basketball school. The hiring of men's basketball head coach Nate Oats in the 2019 offseason has created several Crimson Tide products in the NBA.

Two players that are on rosters, but will need to put some more effort in getting minutes are Boston Celtics point guard J.D. Davison and Sacramento Kings combo guard Keon Ellis.

Davison signed a two-way contract with Boston in July, meaning he will likely play for the Celtics G-League team. The 2022 53rd overall draft pick starred in the Summer League, averaging 13.0 points, a league-leading 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in five games.

Davison's high-flying and playmaking abilities could be effective for the Celtics G-League team. It may take a season or two, but at 20-years-old, he has plenty of time to get some minutes on the defending Eastern Conference champions roster.

Ellis paired with Kings fourth overall draft pick Keegan Murray as well as any duo in the Summer League. Ellis also signed a two-way contract with Sacramento after going undrafted. His three-and-D style of play was among the best in the Summer League, averaging 3.3 makes from behind the arc (sixth most) and 2.3 steals per game (eighth-most).

The addition of Murray in the starting lineup could help the all-star caliber duo of point guard De'Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis. If Ellis plays well in the G-League, he could potentially be called up and play some big minutes with them.

Two Crimson Tide products barely played in the Summer League/preseason because they already having major roles for their teams.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones has been considered one of the best young defenders in the NBA. The Pelicans finally have Zion Williamson back from injury and the backcourt duo of C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram are expected to make lots of noise this season. Jones' ability to lock up the other team's primary ball-handler could be the difference in sending New Orleans to the playoffs.

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo is expected to be the sixth man, backing up Tre Jones. Primo and Jones moved up on the depth chart after San Antonio traded all-star guard Dejounte Murray. Primo's 19.3 minutes per game last season should definitely increase.