The Extra Point: Bryce Young's Heisman Chances

Repeating as a Heisman Trophy winner is one of the hardest things to do in the sport of college football.

In fact, only one person has ever done it — being Ohio State's Archie Griffin in the 1970's.

Bryce Young entered the 2022 season as one of the odds-on favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after taking it home in 2021. As the odds stand now, Las Vegas gives Young the eighth-best odds to bring home the hardware in December. Young sits behind Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud among others who have had very successful seasons.

Despite this, Young's stats this season are actually incredibly similar to what he had a season ago this far into the season.

In 2021, Young had 2,091 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through seven games. Through seven games this season, Young has 2,043 yards and 21 touchdowns — not a huge difference.

This is also including the fact that Young missed a game and a half after exiting the Arkansas game with a shoulder injury on Oct. 1.

Last season, Young did not emerge as the favorite until late in the season, and wasn't even expected to win until defeating Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship game. While Hooker and Stroud seem to be the favorites, there are many challenging games for them ahead as well as plenty of opportunities for Young to propel himself back into the national spotlight.

Alabama's upcoming schedule is brutal, with road trips to No. 10 LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss coming in the next two weeks. Wins in those games would put Alabama back in Atlanta for the SEC Championship against likely No. 3 Georgia or No. 1 Tennessee — a potential rematch with Hooker.

It's also worth pointing out that Alabama had taken a loss at this point last season as well, and Young's ability to lead Alabama back to the College Football Playoff after taking that loss contributed to his Heisman honors.

There is still a lot of football to be played, and because of that it is far too early to count Young out of the Heisman race entirely — though it is certainly an uphill battle.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Mason Smith discuss Bryce Young's Heisman Chances.