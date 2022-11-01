Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Rebound From Last Season?

Previewing Crimson Tide men's basketball

We are less than a week away from Alabama basketball! The Crimson Tide tip off the men's basketball season on Nov. 7 against Longwood in Coleman Coliseum.

After a disappointing first round exit in the 83rd annual March Madness tournament, Alabama aims for a significantly better season.

Last year, the fast-paced, three-and-D squad had several wins against highly ranked teams like Gonzaga and Baylor, but struggled mostly against unranked teams. 

This season, head coach Nate Oats is mentoring a new squad as Keon Ellis, J.D. Davison and Jaden Shackelford each went to the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Incoming freshmen forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are two players that could not only acclimate to, but greatly strengthen Oats' playstyle.

Seasoned guards Jahvon Quinerly and Ohio transfer Mark Sears have the playmaking capabilities to make it all happen. Quinerly is still recovering from a torn ACL in the first round of March Madness and won't see the floor likely until early December.

Alabama's No. 20 rank is great, but it can be taken away after a couple of early losses. If they can consistently score from downtown, this won't be an issue. However, the main reason for the Tide's 14 losses last season was due to missing dozens of shots each game behind the arc.

If all goes to plan, Oats might have enough weapons and depth to make this team a contender in the SEC and The Big Dance.

The Alabama Crimson Tide open up the regular season at home against the Longwood Lancers at 7:30 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.

Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) as Alabama takes the field before the LSU game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday November 3, 2018.
All Things Bama

Alabama Learning From Past Road Tests to Prepare for Death Valley

By Katie Windham
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

By Christopher Walsh
Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award

By Katie Windham
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
All Things Bama

How Bryan Harsin's Firing affects the Iron Bowl: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young vs Mississippi State
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: The Sports Trifecta

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Four Alabama Players Named Semifinalists for Awards

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Saturday Night Fever
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Saturday Night Fever

By Christopher Walsh
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shake hands after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
All Things Bama

Yet Another SEC Coach Came and Went During the Nick Saban Era: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh