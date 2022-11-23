Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Expectations for Alabama Basketball in the PKI

The Crimson Tide faces its first true test in Portland this weekend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alabama basketball is off to a hot start.

The Crimson Tide is 4-0 to start the 2022-23 season, including wins over three NCAA Tournament teams from last season: Longwood, Liberty and Jacksonville State.

Not only has Alabama won, but it's looked very impressive while doing so, winning all three home games by over 20 points.

While some would argue Alabama already faced a test when it went on the road to defeat South Alabama, the Crimson Tide have an entirely different level of challenge ahead this weekend in Portland, Ore. for the Phil Knight Invitational.

The PKI is an 8-team multi-team event put on to honor Nike found Phil Knight, and the field is loaded this season.

Alabama's first game will be Thursday night against No. 12 Michigan State, who played Gonzaga to the final second and already has other wins over Kentucky and Villanova. 

In the second round, Alabama will play either No. 20 UConn or Oregon depending on the result of the previous game. Either one would be a challenge as both have outstanding basketball programs that always produce successful teams. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama's final game could be any of Portland, Iowa State, Villanova or No. 1 North Carolina, depending on how the rest of the bracket shakes out. 

The Crimson Tide has shown to be a talented team so far this season, but the PKI is head coach Nate Oats' team's first chance to show the college basketball world how good it can really be.

Check out the video above as BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball's expectations in the PKI over Thanksgiving weekend.

See also:

Nate Oats: Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready to Go"

Alabama Basketball Remains Steady in AP, Drops in Coaches Poll

Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of The Week

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) celebrates against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Defensive Back Khyree Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Walsh
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball in the fourth quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 12

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Named Lott Trophy Finalist

By University of Alabama sports information
Happy Thanksgiving from BamaCentral
All Things Bama

A Thankful Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

By Joey Blackwell
Megan Abrams vs Wake Forest
All Things Bama

Abrams' Last-Second Shot Lifts Alabama Women's Basketball Over Wake Forest

By Blake Byler
Sports Illustrated graphic: 2022 College football season
All Things Bama

College Sports, They Are A-Changin': All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: The Wall
All Things Bama

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

By Anthony Sisco