The Extra Point: Expectations for Alabama Basketball in the PKI

Alabama basketball is off to a hot start.

The Crimson Tide is 4-0 to start the 2022-23 season, including wins over three NCAA Tournament teams from last season: Longwood, Liberty and Jacksonville State.

Not only has Alabama won, but it's looked very impressive while doing so, winning all three home games by over 20 points.

While some would argue Alabama already faced a test when it went on the road to defeat South Alabama, the Crimson Tide have an entirely different level of challenge ahead this weekend in Portland, Ore. for the Phil Knight Invitational.

The PKI is an 8-team multi-team event put on to honor Nike found Phil Knight, and the field is loaded this season.

Alabama's first game will be Thursday night against No. 12 Michigan State, who played Gonzaga to the final second and already has other wins over Kentucky and Villanova.

In the second round, Alabama will play either No. 20 UConn or Oregon depending on the result of the previous game. Either one would be a challenge as both have outstanding basketball programs that always produce successful teams.

Alabama's final game could be any of Portland, Iowa State, Villanova or No. 1 North Carolina, depending on how the rest of the bracket shakes out.

The Crimson Tide has shown to be a talented team so far this season, but the PKI is head coach Nate Oats' team's first chance to show the college basketball world how good it can really be.

Check out the video above as BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball's expectations in the PKI over Thanksgiving weekend.

See also:

Nate Oats: Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready to Go"

Alabama Basketball Remains Steady in AP, Drops in Coaches Poll

Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of The Week

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE