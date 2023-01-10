The Extra Point: Kicking Off the NFL Playoffs

As the first 18 weeks of the regular season have come to a close, 14 teams remain in the NFL Playoffs.

Several Crimson Tide products we'll be featured in this month-long journey on the elimination gridiron, but it is not guaranteed that one will lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Seven of the remaining squads have at least one healthy former Alabama standout. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have multiple Crimson Tide products.

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with the NFC's best record at 14-3. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had an MVP-caliber season and will likely be a nominee for the prestigious honor. DeVonta Smith set the record for most receptions by a wide receiver in franchise history with 95.

Landon Dickerson certainly earned his stripes on the Eagles' top-tier offensive line as he was selected to his first career Pro Bowl in his sophomore campaign. Dickerson has allowed just one sack on 1,094 snaps this season.

Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe played one game this season at his primary position, but he's been involved in the majority of the special teams' snaps.

Despite being tied for the best record in the NFL, the Eagles currently have the fourth-best odds to raise the Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles tied for the best regular season record in the 2017-18 season, but once again had the fourth-best odds.

Philadelphia won the Super Bowl that year. Can it happen again?

