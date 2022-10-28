After an up-and-down 2021-2022 season for the Crimson Tide, the new season is quickly approaching and a look at the schedule shows some pretty interesting games.

Alabama opens the season against Longwood on Nov. 7, before hosting Liberty a few days after. In-state battles against South Alabama and Jacksonville St. lead the way for the Phil Knight Invitational, where the Crimson Tide start off the tournament against Michigan St. in Portland. Nate Oats always likes to schedule tough non-conference games, and by joining the invitational, he is sticking to that philosophy.

Perhaps one of the biggest weeks in Alabama basketball history occurs in mid-December, when the Tide play Houston on the road, followed by Memphis in Tuscaloosa, then the big one, Gonzaga in Birmingham. All three of these teams are talent heavy, with Houston making the elite eight, and Gonzaga going to the sweet sixteen, beating Memphis along the way. An intriguing game follows, with Jackson St. and head coach Mo Williams coming to T-Town for a game.

SEC play opens with Alabama playing Mississippi St. on the road followed by a home game against Ole Miss. Big games follow, with Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU all within a week, with Arkansas the only road game of the three. Later in the season, Alabama takes part in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, as they play Oklahoma in Norman on Jan. 28.

Other big conference games include LSU on the road in early February, with tests against Auburn and Tennessee on the road to follow. Arkansas comes to Tuscaloosa on Feb. 25, and the return game against Auburn soon follows before the Tide finish the year in College Station against Texas A&M on March 4.

Alabama's 2022 basketball schedule might seen crazy and difficult, but it seems as if Nate Oats wouldn't want it any other way.