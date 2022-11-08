Skip to main content

The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products

Which former Alabama standouts have been the best on offense and defense this season?

The NFL has officially reached the midpoint of the regular season. Nonstop touchdowns, hard hits and career defining moments have each been displayed in the first nine weeks.

Several Crimson Tide products have outperformed most of their respected positions and have turned the heads of the NFL community.

The night before each Super Bowl, the league hosts the NFL Honors, an award show that names the MVP, offensive/defensive player of the year, etc.

BamaCentral recruiting reporter Mason Smith gave his picks for the midseason honors for just the Crimson Tide products:

MVP: Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has led Philadelphia to an undefeated 8-0 record. The dual-threat quarterback has excelled in both the air and ground, making him one of the best fantasy football QBs as well. If he continues to play like this, their is a possibility that he will be a candidate for this award at the NFL Honors.

Honorable Mention: Tua Tagovailoa

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle

Who could've predicted that one of the top 5 receiving yards leaders wouldn't even have the most on his own team?

Miami Dolphins speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has quickly become one of the best at his position. The NFL sophomore has shattered records with Tagovailoa and fellow receiver Tyreek Hill, making the Dolphins an underrated threat in the AFC.

Honorable Mention: Derrick Henry

Defensive Player of the Year: Pat Surtain II

How could someone win this if they don't have a lot of stats?

"PS2" has been widely regarded as not only the best young cornerback, but as one of the best defensive backs in all of football. He doesn't have an abundance of stats because the receiver he is guarding is rarely targeted. If he continues to play like this, their is a possibility that he will be a candidate for this award at the NFL Honors.

Honorable Mention: Minkah Fitzpatrick

