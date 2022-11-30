Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Reactions to the Phil Knight Invitational

Alabama basketball put on an impressive showing in Portland.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When talking about thanksgiving week tournaments in college basketball, usually a satisfactory result would be going 2-1 in a three-game span. 

Alabama basketball did just that this past week in Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational, but this 2-1 record wasn't just any 2-1. 

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide faced a gauntlet in the PKI, taking on three ranked teams in as many games. On Thursday, Alabama defeated then-No. 12 Michigan State 81-70 before falling 82-67 to then-No. 20 UConn on Friday. 

The weekend culminated with an exhilarating 103-101 win over No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game of the PKI on Sunday, a game which Alabama won in four overtime periods. 

The Crimson Tide's star freshman Brandon Miller was introduced on a national stage against the Spartans on Thursday in a performance where he put up 24 points. Against North Carolina though, he struggled being matched up with All-ACC defender Leaky Black. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama got significant contributions from Jahvon Quinerly, Mark Sears an Charles Bediako over the course of the tournament, and showed that it could overcome a slow offensive night from Miller and still beat a good basketball team. 

After the difficult weekend of play, Alabama gets until Saturday to rest up before South Dakota State, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team, comes to Tuscaloosa for a game at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell and Blake Byler discuss their takeaways from Alabama basketball's performance at the Phil Knight Invitational.

See Also:

Depth of Alabama Basketball Shows Up in 4OT Win over No. 1 North Carolina

Alabama Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season, Falls to UConn 82-67

No. 18 Alabama Basketball Makes Statement with 81-70 Win over No. 12 Michigan State

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Joey Blackwell
2022 NCAA Division I Women's College Cup
All Things Bama

The Best of the Best: Alabama Soccer Up Against Elite Competition in College Cup

By Christopher Walsh
McKinley Crone
All Things Bama

Previewing Alabama Soccer at the College Cup: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Roman Harper
History

Roman Harper in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.
All Things Bama

Don't Expect the Same Alabama Team When it Next Plays: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell and Paul "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 6

By Katie Windham