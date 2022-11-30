The Extra Point: Reactions to the Phil Knight Invitational

When talking about thanksgiving week tournaments in college basketball, usually a satisfactory result would be going 2-1 in a three-game span.

Alabama basketball did just that this past week in Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational, but this 2-1 record wasn't just any 2-1.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide faced a gauntlet in the PKI, taking on three ranked teams in as many games. On Thursday, Alabama defeated then-No. 12 Michigan State 81-70 before falling 82-67 to then-No. 20 UConn on Friday.

The weekend culminated with an exhilarating 103-101 win over No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game of the PKI on Sunday, a game which Alabama won in four overtime periods.

The Crimson Tide's star freshman Brandon Miller was introduced on a national stage against the Spartans on Thursday in a performance where he put up 24 points. Against North Carolina though, he struggled being matched up with All-ACC defender Leaky Black.

Alabama got significant contributions from Jahvon Quinerly, Mark Sears an Charles Bediako over the course of the tournament, and showed that it could overcome a slow offensive night from Miller and still beat a good basketball team.

After the difficult weekend of play, Alabama gets until Saturday to rest up before South Dakota State, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team, comes to Tuscaloosa for a game at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell and Blake Byler discuss their takeaways from Alabama basketball's performance at the Phil Knight Invitational.

