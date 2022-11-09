Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Takeaways From Alabama Basketball's Win Over Longwood

Nate Oats' fourth-year squad got a solid victory on opening night.

Monday night was exciting for Alabama fans, who needed something to cheer for after last weekend. 

There's been a lot of hype around the 2022-23 rendition of the Alabama men's basketball team, and fans got their first taste in a 75-54 victory over last season's Big South champion, the Longwood Lancers.

The main course of the night was freshman Brandon Miller, as many expected. Miller tied for the team lead in scoring with 14 and did it quite effortlessly, gliding down the court and being unbothered by defenders in his face.

Next to Miller, though, the rest of his fellow freshmen looked outstanding. The other leader in points was guard Rylan Griffen who scored 14 of his own and did so with a lot of confidence. Forward Noah Clowney got the start and was excellent as a rebounder and a rim protector, and point guard Jaden Bradley got in on the fun with 11 points, many of which came on a second half spurt where he took over the game.

Alabama's length and effort proved to be a match made in heaven defensively, looking better on that side of the court than it did at any point last season. Head coach Nate Oats talked all offseason about how Alabama's defense would be much improved, and it really looked like it on Monday. 

Additionally, the Crimson Tide looked like a much deeper team than a year ago, with eight, nine or even 10 rotation players ready to give valuable minutes.

Check out the video above as BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell give their thoughts on Alabama's victory over Longwood.

