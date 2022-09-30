Skip to main content

The Extra Point Where does Alabama need to Improve the Most?

With the Tide entering their tough SEC schedule, there are still some areas of concern going into the game against Arkansas
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Alabama looks to kickoff against Arkansas this week, there are still some issues with the Crimson Tide heading into the matchup with the Hogs.

Perhaps the biggest problem so far this season has been the offensive line, something fans are accustom to over the last two seasons. While Bryce Young has not been sacked a lot over these first four games (4), the line has not faced a tough defensive line like Arkansas'. Young was not sacked in the SEC opener against Vanderbilt, but the NCAA sack leaders in Arkansas might lead to more challenges up front.

Alabama's recent road success has been a mixed bag of results, with sloppy games last year against Texas A&M and Florida, and the nail-biting game against Texas this year proving that the Tide have to step it up going to Fayetteville. Arkansas' defense is 126th in pass defense, but they are a top 30 run defense this season, meaning that the presence up front for Alabama will be a lot tougher than the likes of Vanderbilt and UL-Monroe. 

The Tide will also look to the run game this week, as the trenches will provide an advantage to keep the likes of KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas offense off the field. With Jace McClellan getting the bulk of the yards last week, the Tide running game will look to improve on the Vanderbilt game, where they arguably had their best game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With both the offensive line and running game being the primary areas of improvement going into this week's game, the main focus looks to be the trenches and if Alabama can dominate on that line.  

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

IMG_6847
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: In-Season Performance

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young vs. Arkansas
All Things Bama

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Introducing BamaCentral on Campus, Previewing Alabama's Matchup Against Arkansas

By Clay Miller
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is taken off the field after suffering a head injury following a sack by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (not pictured) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Bama/NFL

Reaction to Tua Tagovailoa Injury Both Right and Overblown: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama soccer celebrates goal against Clemson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 30th, 2022

By Clay Miller
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first half at Paycor Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Stretchered Off vs. Bengals

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs the ball against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Mandatory Credit:
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Comments on Development of Jalen Milroe

By Katie Windham
092522_WSO_KnoxFe_TexasAM_JH0018
All Things Bama

Despite Own Goal, Alabama Remains Undefeated in Conference Play

By Mason Smith
Reyna Reyes of Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: No. 5 Alabama at Georgia

By Mason Smith