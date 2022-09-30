The Extra Point Where does Alabama need to Improve the Most?

As Alabama looks to kickoff against Arkansas this week, there are still some issues with the Crimson Tide heading into the matchup with the Hogs.

Perhaps the biggest problem so far this season has been the offensive line, something fans are accustom to over the last two seasons. While Bryce Young has not been sacked a lot over these first four games (4), the line has not faced a tough defensive line like Arkansas'. Young was not sacked in the SEC opener against Vanderbilt, but the NCAA sack leaders in Arkansas might lead to more challenges up front.

Alabama's recent road success has been a mixed bag of results, with sloppy games last year against Texas A&M and Florida, and the nail-biting game against Texas this year proving that the Tide have to step it up going to Fayetteville. Arkansas' defense is 126th in pass defense, but they are a top 30 run defense this season, meaning that the presence up front for Alabama will be a lot tougher than the likes of Vanderbilt and UL-Monroe.

The Tide will also look to the run game this week, as the trenches will provide an advantage to keep the likes of KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas offense off the field. With Jace McClellan getting the bulk of the yards last week, the Tide running game will look to improve on the Vanderbilt game, where they arguably had their best game.

With both the offensive line and running game being the primary areas of improvement going into this week's game, the main focus looks to be the trenches and if Alabama can dominate on that line.