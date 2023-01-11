The Extra Point: Where Does the SEC Regular Season Championship Race Stand?

Over the course of the non-conference schedule in college basketball, it became apparent that the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of, if not the best team in the Southeastern Conference.

While some members of the conference struggled, Alabama thrived against high-level competition. The Crimson Tide secured wins over major programs such as Michigan State, North Carolina and Houston and currently sits with a 3-0 record in SEC play nearly two weeks in.

The question remains, though, who will challenge Alabama for the title?

The easiest answer to that question right now is Tennessee. The Volunteers are the other SEC team that sits in the AP top-5 along with Alabama, and sports a 4-0 conference record after defeating Vanderbilt last night.

Outside of Tennessee, it gets more complicated.

At first, many expected Kentucky to be one of the challengers for the title, but the Wildcats now sit at just 1-3 in the league after suffering a horrendous loss against South Carolina last night. Arkansas is thought to be one of the most talented teams in the league, but sits at 1-2.

One of the most surprising teams has been Missouri, who has a 2-1 record in the SEC. Then there's mainstay Auburn, who defeated Ole Miss to move to 3-1.

Ultimately, when you compare talent and results so far, it looks like we could have a two-team race on our hands with Alabama and Tennessee. There are other teams that could make a push, one of them being Arkansas, who could take a huge step forward if it were to beat Alabama at home tonight in Fayetteville.

Check out the video above to see BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss the SEC regular season championship race.