The Extra Point: Which Former Alabama Players will Triumph on Sunday?

Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa headlines NFL kickoff, along with other Crimson Tide alumni

This Thursday night is one to celebrate. Why? Because that is when the NFL will kickoff its 104th season.

The 2022-23 Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills will head to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be the first Alabama products to play this season.

Dozens of former Alabama standouts will play on Sunday and Monday. The matchup featuring the most Crimson Tide products will be the New England Patriots vs. the Miami Dolphins at 12 p.m.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and running back Damien Harris against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has the opportunity as the WR2 against the Detroit Lions at 12 p.m. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner will be targeted throughout the game by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is destined for a breakout year.

Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry hopes to earn the "best running back in the NFL" title this season. Having the New York Giants as his opponent on Sunday might give him a head start. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner missed most of last season due to a foot injury.

