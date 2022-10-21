The Extra Point: Why has Alabama's Defense Struggled?

With the loss to Tennessee firmly in the rear view mirror and a tough homecoming game against Mississippi State coming up, the Tide's defense has been rather inconsistent.

The Tennessee game showed everything wrong with Alabama's defense; the bad communication, bad coverage, and a lot penalty flags. While the penalties might have been close calls, the bigger problem is with the lack of consistency in the secondary.

With the unit being rather young and inexperienced, struggles in the start of the season might be understandable, but the problems have not stopped. Alabama has broke two Saban era penalty records this season, and a lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama's defensive struggles are also attributed to some of the big players not being able to make plays. Will Anderson and Dallas Turner had a combined five total tackles and two sacks against the Volunteers.

Tennessee was able to silence one of the best fronts in the country and by doing so, they showed that if guys like Anderson and Turner being targeted, there is not much else behind that.

Alabama has another tough defensive test this weekend against Mississippi State. The Mike Leach air raid team can poise a threat to Alabama's secondary, as Will Rogers is becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

Alabama will have to show a lot of improvement between last week's game against Tennessee and this Saturday if they truly want to silence the Bulldogs. Most of that improvement needs to be on the defensive side of the ball.

With a few tough games still left on the schedule, Alabama needs to try and put their defensive struggles behind them and finish the season strong if they want to achieve the championship heights.