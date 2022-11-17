Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Will Austin Peay Bring Confidence to Alabama Football?

The Crimson Tide plays the Governors this weekend and have high hopes of walking out of the game with a good mindset for the Iron Bowl coming up.

This season has not been an ideal one for Alabama football, but the game this weekend against Austin Peay could lift the team's spirits.

Since the game against Austin Peay is at home in Bryant Denny Stadium, the team should feel rejuvenated and ready to play back on their own field. With fans cheering, a roaring stadium, and Big Al back in its home, the team may feel a higher sense of determination and comfort.

There seems to be a streak of away games affecting Alabama’s performance in a negative way. Being back in their home stadium this weekend should be able to bring back their good mentality and confidence.

While Austin Peay is not expected to upset Alabama, the Iron Bowl could be. With the last Iron Bowl game being a nail biter, the team may still have doubts. On the other hand, Alabama’s team is capable of winning the Iron Bowl if they don’t let negative thoughts about their season or last Iron Bowl game haunt them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having a good mentality is key for an exceptional performance. While the team has had their downs, they surely have learned from past experiences and want to end their season on a good note. That way, their season next year could start on the right foot.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Mason Smith discuss how Austin Peay could help Alabama’s football team gain some confidence going into the Iron Bowl in a couple of weeks. 

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

Where Nate Oats Sees Jahvon Quinerly Fitting Back into Alabama's Lineup

By Katie Windham
AJ McCarron
History

Throwback Thursday? AJ McCarron, Memphis Showboats Both Back: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Noah Clowney
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Men's Basketball vs. Jacksonville State

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Rental Property
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Rental Property

By Christopher Walsh
Byron Young
All Things Bama

Unsung Heroes Maintain a Critical Yet Quiet Role in Alabama Football's Success

By Joey Blackwell
Hale Hentges, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Citadel game program, Nov. 17, 2018
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Blake Byler
Kristy Curry at LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball's Offense Falters in Second Half as Davis Goes Quiet

By Blake Byler
111522_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_RC6363
All Things Bama

Identity and Intensity Are Keys For Nick Saban to Finish Strong

By Mason Smith