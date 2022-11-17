The Extra Point: Will Austin Peay Bring Confidence to Alabama Football?

This season has not been an ideal one for Alabama football, but the game this weekend against Austin Peay could lift the team's spirits.

Since the game against Austin Peay is at home in Bryant Denny Stadium, the team should feel rejuvenated and ready to play back on their own field. With fans cheering, a roaring stadium, and Big Al back in its home, the team may feel a higher sense of determination and comfort.

There seems to be a streak of away games affecting Alabama’s performance in a negative way. Being back in their home stadium this weekend should be able to bring back their good mentality and confidence.

While Austin Peay is not expected to upset Alabama, the Iron Bowl could be. With the last Iron Bowl game being a nail biter, the team may still have doubts. On the other hand, Alabama’s team is capable of winning the Iron Bowl if they don’t let negative thoughts about their season or last Iron Bowl game haunt them.

Having a good mentality is key for an exceptional performance. While the team has had their downs, they surely have learned from past experiences and want to end their season on a good note. That way, their season next year could start on the right foot.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Mason Smith discuss how Austin Peay could help Alabama’s football team gain some confidence going into the Iron Bowl in a couple of weeks.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.