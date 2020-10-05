The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama Game Review

Two weeks into the 2020 Southeastern Conference-only regular season and Alabama already stands alone atop the West Division as the lone 2-0 team, and no one is 0-2.

Yeah, it’s going to be that kind of season.

Texas A & M may have been ranked No. 13 heading into the 52-24 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but things are only going to get tougher moving forward if for no other reason than the schedule grind. Alabama has No. 3 Georgia and No. 14 Tennessee looming, plus both Mississippi schools before getting to its bye the first weekend in November.

Nick Saban has improved to 20-0 against his former assistant coaches, with Jimbo Fisher now topping the list for most losses at 0-4. Next up are just Lane Kiffin (0-1) this week at Ole Miss, Kirby Smart (0-2) and Jeremy Pruitt (0-2).

Player of the game: Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones finished 20 of 27 for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns. The yards were the fourth most in Alabama history, training Scott Hunter (484 vs. Auburn 1969), Blake Sims (445 vs. Florida 2014), and Tua Tagovailoa (444 vs. South Carolina 2019).

Play of the game: Jones connecting with sophomore John Metchie III for a 78-yard touchdown on Alabama’s third play set the tone, especially after Texas A & M drove to the red zone and missed a field goal. Metchie, who coming in had just six career receptions, finished with five catches for 181 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. The Crimson Tide has won 35 straight games when scoring a touchdown on its first offensive possession.

Note: Jaylen Waddle gets a very strong honorable mention for his 87-yard touchdown, although we’re still shaking our head a little over the Aggies’ coverage on second-and-22.

Hit of the game: This isn’t one of our regular categories any more, but sophomore defensive back Jordan Battle preventing a first down on a first-and-10 at midfield, with Alabama ahead 28-14, deserves then mention. Three plays later, on fourth-and-2 on the Alabama 35, Texas A & M versatile running back Ainias Smith dropped the pass on a crossing route, giving the Crimson Tide the ball. Alabama went on an eight-play, 64-yard drive for a touchdown just before halftime to essentially put the game away.

Statistic of the game: Jones attempted six passes that were at least 15 yards downfield. He completed four for 263 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he’s completed 13 of 21 throws at least 15 yards downfield.

The Good

• Alabama’s run defense is looking stout. Texas A & M had a veteran offensive line that coming in had made a combined 111 starts, and it managed just two explosive plays on the ground (a carry of 13-plus yards). One was by the reserve quarterback in the closing minutes, the other by Smith for 14 yards.

• The Alabama passing game averaged 21.75 yards per completion. The Crimson Tide also had nearly as many points (52) as offensive plays executed (55).

• Not only did redshirt junior safety Daniel Wright’s pick-six help Alabama regain the momentum for good, it’ll hopefully give him a nice confidence boost. Part of the reason why he had a career-high 11 tackles last week was Missouri kept throwing at him. Not only was he the defender who didn’t get Smith out of bound on his 47-yard touchdown, but earlier in the possession was called for defensive holding on third-and-3 to nullify an incompletion.

The Bad

• Senior running back Najee Harris played a good game, but statistically finished with only 43 rushing yards on 10 carries (to go with two touchdowns, two receptions and a touchdown-saving tackle off a turnover). Part of that had to do with Texas A & M stacking the box and daring Jones to try and pass over the top. Nevertheless, Alabama’s running game has to get better.

• Time of possession was 37:42 to 22:18 in favor of Texas A & M.

• Six penalties for 40 yards wasn’t bad, but the problem was that most of them were easily avoidable including two false starts and an illegal shift. Three came on the second-half possession that ended with Waddle’s 87-yard touchdown, Nick Saban won’t overlook them.

The Ugly

• Alabama basically handed Texas A & M 14 points.

• Texas A & M tight ends had 10 receptions, and the running backs six. Sophomore Jalen Wydermyer, who is listed as 6-5, 265 pounds, but seems to play bigger, led everyone with eight receptions for 82 yards. Granted, these are tough matchups, but the linebackers have some work to do.

• The sun in the new press box was so intense that sunscreen was being passed around at halftime.

The Notable …

The Najee special: Harris has scored a touchdown in nine straight games, dating back to the Tennessee win last season. Harris has totaled 914 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on just 164 carries during that stretch.

Record watch I: Harris moved into 13 place on the Alabama career rushing list with 2,518. He moved past Sherman Williams (2,486, 1991-94) and trails Johnny Davis (2,519 1974-77) for 12 by just one yard. In order to surpass Derrick Henry’s career record of 3,591, Harris needs to average 107.3 rushing yards over the next 10 games, assuming two postseason games for the Crimson Tide.

Surprising, but true: Harris’ longest carry at Alabama is 35 yards. That’s not for this season, but his career and goes back to his freshman season. Moreover, all his 25 rushing touchdowns have been in the red zone.

Record watch II: With his six catches, senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is tied for eighth on the Alabama career receptions list with David Bailey (1969-71). His 24 touchdown catch tied him with Henry Ruggs III (2017-19) for third in career receiving touchdowns.

Yards after the catch: We charted Waddle having 82 yards, Metchie at 68 and Smith with a workmanlike 49. After averaging 6.08 yards after the catch against Missouri, that figure jumped up to 10.85 versus Texas A & M.

Yes, that was a miss: Texas A & M’s Seth Small became the first opposing kicker to miss a field goal against Alabama since Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship from 30 yards out in the third quarter of the 2018 SEC Championship. Opponents had made 25 consecutive field goals, including a perfect 20-for-20 last season.

III on the third: Metchie has been Jones’ favorite target on third downs so far, with four passes thrown his way resulting in three completions for 135 yards and one touchdown. All that work together on the scout team appears to be paying off.

Who played? When Alabama brought out the second-team offensive line it had a different look with, from left to right, Chris Owens, Pierce Quick, Darrian Dalcourt, Tommy Brown and Kendall Randolph. … Game statisticians credited Alabama with using 55 players. Among those who saw their first action this season included sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore, freshman defensive back Brian Branch, Brown, Dalcourt, freshman linebacker Demouy Kennedy and junior tight end Major Tennison.

Tide-bits: Texas A & M threw 10 times at freshman Malachi Moore, completing five and with one interception. … Last season Alabama averaged 39.91 yards per punt, and 35.64 in punt net average. So far it is averaging 36.60 yards per game, and 36.20 net average. … You may have noticed on one of Wydermyer’s catches he had used an official as a screen. Senior linebacker Dylan Moses could have plowed into him, but held up at the last moment.