The NCPA Is Looking to Make Major Changes to NCAA Rules

Even though all Collegiate sports in the United States have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the National College Players Association (NCPA) is looking to make major changes to NCAA rules, and as soon as possible.

The NCPA is asking the NCAA to allow third parties the ability to pay for necessary student-athlete expenses, such as food, rent, and any out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The group also wants college athletes to have immediate freedom to make money from their name, image and likeness.

Lastly, they want to ensure spring athletes the ability to transfer without penalty if a school chooses not to guarantee their scholarship for the upcoming season.

Wisconsin was the first Power 5 program to announce that it will not bring back seniors from spring sports for 2021.

Baseball

Despite the ongoing lockdown, the value of Major League Baseball teams continues to grow.

The Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox are the most valuable clubs in MLB, according to Forbes' annual valuations of the sport's franchises. The Yankees, who have been in the top spot for 23 straight years, generated $683 million in revenue last year, $127 million more than any other franchise.

The Yankees were valued at $5 billion while the Red Sox and Dodgers were both valued at $3.4 billion, just ahead of the Cubs and Giants.

The Miami Marlins came in last place valuing at $980 Million.

Forbes estimated that the average MLB team is worth $1.85 billion, 4 percent more than last year.

Despite having to postpone the 2020 season until at least June due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the MLB has reached an agreement with the player’s union on compensation for the 2020 season, creating some security for teams as they continue to pay stadium employees.

Football

SI's Conor Orr ranked the best and worst quarterback situations in the NFL, and the New England Patriots didn't come in last after losing Tom Brady.

But they are near the bottom of the list.

Which teams have the best, and worst, situations in the league? We're taking into account starters, backups, contract situation and the surrounding infrastructure to rank them 1-32.

Something to take note of is three of the four NFC South teams are all in the top nine.

College Football

Here's an interesting question to ponder, which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

Each has a bonafide top pick with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. After that, one could make the case for either.

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson are both possible first-round talents, but so are Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.