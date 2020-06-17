All Things Bama Podcast: Breakdown of Football's Newest Commits, What Will John Petty Jr. Do?

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to breakdown the University of Alabama's two newest football commits (five-star offensive tackle JC Latham and four-star wide receiver Christian Leary) and discuss if Alabama basketball's John Petty Jr. should stay in the NBA draft or not.

The additions of Latham and Leary bolster the Crimson Tide's recruiting class at eight members and pushes it to No. 22 on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Just how high could Alabama ascend this cycle?

The two also dive into the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which includes former Crimson Tide standouts, Antonio Langham and Chris Samuels.

Whenever Alabama coach Nick Saban retires, how many former players will he have in the College Football Hall of Fame? Blackwell and Martin ponder that because it could end up being a really high number when it is all said and done.

