The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: O Smitty, Therefore Art Thou

Everybody has experienced the famous question, “Do you remember where you were when…?” Some of the more famous ones are the assassinations of John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King. I was eight months off of being born before the JFK tragedy and was only four years old when MLK was cut down, but listened with fascination as parents and relatives shared those world changing moments in time. My initiation came on August 17, 1977 while I was dutifully sweeping out our carport in Huntsville, Ala. News broke in over the radio that Elvis Presley had died of a heart attack. Just like that, the King of Rock-n-roll was gone! I stood there, amongst the oil stained concrete in stunned silence. As the years fled by many more examples would punctuate my tenure in this world. Strangely they usually included things blowing up like Space Shuttles and the Twin Towers in New York. The tragic leaps out and reminds us of the precarious world we live in. It also sears into our consciences quite deeply.

But there are positive, brain tattooing events as well. Who can forget the Apollo blast off and subsequent landing on the moon! Watching a rocket with men encased on the tip of the spear, shoot off on a missile that was built in my hometown and then gaze as what looked like a crunched coffee tin can with bug like appendages float to the moon was mind boggling. But to a boy who was 4 and then 5 years old, it didn’t take much to delight. Just as amazing, and at far less cost, was the first time ever college football was televised at night! CBS aired the epic battle between none other than Alabama and Ole Miss. On October 4, 1969, under newly refurbished lights that Bear Bryant had to muscle the Birmingham mayor into upgrading, Alabama won a shootout over a relentless Archie Manning, who quarterbacked the Ole Miss team. I can still remember the ghost like, strange, orange haze that seemed to hang in the air on our black and white TV. Afterwards, at the ripe ole age of 5, I was officially “in love” with Alabama and this thing they called football. Bear Bryant was the Wizard of Oz as he strode across the field in his hounds tooth hat.

A few years later, another epic experience flashed across our world. This time in color! Once again, Elvis Presley was the man. He was a few years past his famous 68’ comeback and the world tuned in as he shook us up with his famous, “Aloha from Hawaii”. I remember the looks on my parents and brothers faces as we giggled with delight as our Southern hero strode the stage singing about hound dogs and whipping sweat soaked scarfs to screaming women. Sports and entertainment countered those real life tragic experiences. For me, some key ingredients always seemed to be in the mix; Alabama, Mississippi and Hawaii along with NASA and Elvis.

And that catapults me to my original question. The chances are that some of you that are reading this weren’t even a twinkling in your daddy’s eye on any of the above events. But fear not, there is a young man who is providing a high lite reel of “where were you moments” and his name is Devonta Smith. Or, for those who are short on time, you can call him Smitty, a name we’re told that his teammates and friends affectionately gave him.

Smitty arrived in Tuscaloosa with the 2017 recruiting class that also brought us Tua Tagovailoa and Najee Harris. Arriving there is somewhat of a head scratcher as he hails from Amite, Louisiana and he had been committed to Mark Richt’s Georgia Bulldog team once he graduated high school. Georgia got exhausted with mild manner Richt and fired him. The result was, sensing a period of rebuilding, Smitty decommitted. Prophetically, exactly one year earlier to the “where were you when moment” , after the U.S. Army All-American game, Tua persuaded Smith to come to Alabama. "We can do big things at Bama," Smitty said Tagovailoa told him. "That's the place to be."

As a true freshman at Alabama that year, Smith was a part of the famous trio that included Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III but was not a break out receiver yet. In fact, up to his second run into history (yes he had two game winning catches his freshman year) Smitty had merely six catches for 93 yards. In total, during his freshman year, Smitty only had eight receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns. But those two catches were doozies! If Smitty had not made the first one, chances are, Alabama would not have even been in the National Championship that year. This first game winning catch came in a very close battle with Miss. St. With 25 seconds to go, Jalen Hurts hit a quick slant to a slim and streaking #6, Devonta Smith for a 26-yard touchdown pass that lifted No. 1 Alabama over No. 18 Mississippi State 31-24. My heart lept! A freshman just saved all that the fandom of Alabama held dear; winning! At the time it felt important but still didn’t seem to fall into the category of “Where were you when” moment. The best was yet to come.

The stage was now set. Two months after the close Miss. St victory, in the overtime , sudden death minutes of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game, against none other than Smitty’s almost-went-there-team, Georgia, Alabama was in a deep hole. Tua had come in to relieve Hurts who was not having an effective evening. After being sacked for a huge loss, the Georgia crowd could taste victory. A 51-yard overtime field goal from Georgia, then a first-down sack of Tua, had the Bulldogs within a hair of their first glimpse of national glory since 1980. It was Second-and 26 from the 41, and Alabama was staring straight into the roar of a ravenous Georgia crowd.

The atmosphere was electric. I didn’t know that my wife and my son and I, who wavered through extreme emotional peaks and valleys in those after mid night moments were on the cusp of an event that would enter into the pantheon of life’s favorite memories!

In the huddle, Tua called a play they had practiced many times. As they broke the huddle and headed towards the line of scrimmage, Smitty reminded Tua of his prophecy. “Trust me, bro,” Smitty told Tua. And then it happened. Tua drops back, looks right and pulls Georgia’s Safety a few yards to the right and then he twists left, heaves a 41 yard spiraling, game-winning, soul thrilling pass that Smitty pulls into his white gloved hands. No bobbles, no break of stride. Game over. Alabama 26. Georgia 23. With that, Smitty strode into Alabama history as a legend. I remember exactly where I was, wrapped in a three way hug with my wife and son, hopping up and down, laughing and crying at having witnessed one of the greatest college plays ever and the birth of two legends. Alabama, Hawaii, a missile thrown football … of course!

Many exciting plays have ensued. As a sophomore in 2018, Smitty had 42 receptions for 693 yards and six touchdowns. Time and again, he demonstrated his toughness and ability to catch whatever is thrown his way. He continued to build on his lore with another strong season in his junior year with 68 receptions for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns, which actually was more than both Jeudy and Ruggs. And then, Jeudy and Ruggs left early for the NFL. The decision seemed inevitable. Smitty would surely declare as well. Smitty decided to stay back for his senior year! Astonishingly, there’s still lore left to be had. He and Jaylen Waddle are the go to guys in the strange 2020 season. My question to you, do you want a “where were you when moment”? Then I ask you, are you a Smithie yet?

— Anthony Sisco