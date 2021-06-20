Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Cool For Hats

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

For those of you who might miss the musical reference, look up "Squeeze."  

Crimson Tikes: Cool For Hats

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Cool For Hats
All Things Bama

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Cool For Hats

Bear Bryant carried off at the 1966 Orange Bowl
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Alabama swimmer Rhyan White
All Things Bama

Rhyan White the First Crimson Tide Woman to Win Event at U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials

Quanesha Burks
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Top 5: Women's Track and Field, Cross Country

June 19, 1979, Esquire: Catching up with Namath
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 19

What Mark Ingram II Brings the Houston Texans
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: What Does Mark Ingram II Bring to the Texans?

College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

CFP Expansion to 12-Team Format Takes Another Step Toward Approval

Alabama running back Derrick Henry breaking tackles against Florida
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Top 5: Running Backs