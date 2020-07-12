This Week with the Crimson Tide: Alabama Waiting to see What Happens with the Coronavirus
Christopher Walsh
College football fans are coming off a rough week as the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled all non-conference games, and the Ivy League canceled its entire season, but will try and play in the spring.
Meanwhile, the numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise.
Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday afternoon:
Worldwide: 12,776,232 confirmed cases; 566,055 deaths
Last week: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 28: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 21: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 14: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 7: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 31: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 24: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 3.27 million confirmed cases; 134,904 deaths
Last week: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 28: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 21: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 14: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 7: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 52,908 confirmed cases; 1,093 deaths
Last week: 43,450; 984
June 28: 34,605; 898
June 21: 29,598; 838
June 14: 25,235; 768
June 7: 20,166, 688
May 31: 17,359, 618
May 24: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 2,690 confirmed cases; 53 deaths
Last week: 2,288; 42
June 28: 1,845; 36
June 21: 1,581; 31
June 14: 1,291; 25
June 7: 918, 18
May 31: 738, 14
May 24: 505, 14
This week BamaCentral will be wrapping the Alabama SI Cover tournament, announcing the winner on Monday, and revealing the top 25 as you voted on Tuesday.
We’ll also give you the latest developments, especially regarding college football.
Our lineup will include:
Monday
• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)
Tuesday
• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)
Wednesday
• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games
• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin
Thursday
• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)
• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary
Friday
• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin
