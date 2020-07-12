This Week with the Crimson Tide: Alabama Waiting to see What Happens with the Coronavirus

College football fans are coming off a rough week as the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled all non-conference games, and the Ivy League canceled its entire season, but will try and play in the spring.

Meanwhile, the numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday afternoon:

Worldwide: 12,776,232 confirmed cases; 566,055 deaths

Last week: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 28: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 21: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 14: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 7: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 31: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 24: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 3.27 million confirmed cases; 134,904 deaths

Last week: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 28: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 21: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 14: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 7: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 52,908 confirmed cases; 1,093 deaths

Last week: 43,450; 984

June 28: 34,605; 898

June 21: 29,598; 838

June 14: 25,235; 768

June 7: 20,166, 688

May 31: 17,359, 618

May 24: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 2,690 confirmed cases; 53 deaths

Last week: 2,288; 42

June 28: 1,845; 36

June 21: 1,581; 31

June 14: 1,291; 25

June 7: 918, 18

May 31: 738, 14

May 24: 505, 14

This week BamaCentral will be wrapping the Alabama SI Cover tournament, announcing the winner on Monday, and revealing the top 25 as you voted on Tuesday.

We’ll also give you the latest developments, especially regarding college football.

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

Tuesday

• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)

Wednesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.