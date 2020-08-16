This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 17-23, 2020

Huzzah! You made it!

On Monday, Alabama football will open its 2020 fall camp, which this year might be the most unique training camp anyone’s ever seen, but here we are.

Nick Saban will hold practice on Monday afternoon (it’s closed, so the university has asked that we not release the time), and the coach is scheduled to subsequently address reporters via a Zoom teleconference.

Meanwhile, the annual Nick’s Kids Luncheon, Fan Day and Media Day have all been canceled. There will also be no version of SEC Media Days, which was supposed to be held in Atlanta this year.

The Crimson Tide’s season is set to kick off on Sept. 26 against an opponent yet to be announced.

Of course the other big event this week in terms of Alabama dealing with the coronavirus is classes for the 2020 fall semester begin Wednesday.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:

Worldwide: 21,460,392 confirmed cases; 771,074 deaths

Last week: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 5.36 million confirmed cases; 169,481 deaths

Last week: 5 million; 162,423

August 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 101,357 confirmed cases; 1,828 deaths

Last week: 96,613; 1,694

August 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 4,411 confirmed cases; 80 deaths

Last week: 4,190; 73

August 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

You’ll be noticing some changes on BamaCentral this week, but know that we will covering fall camp as best as possible. Practices are closed, press conferences will be on Zoom and we’re going to be spoon-fed photos and videos.

Nevertheless, we’ll continue to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.

This week our lineup features:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

• All Things CW (Christopher Walsh)

Tuesday

• Around the SEC (Christopher Walsh)

• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)

Wednesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

