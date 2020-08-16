This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 17-23, 2020
Christopher Walsh
Huzzah! You made it!
On Monday, Alabama football will open its 2020 fall camp, which this year might be the most unique training camp anyone’s ever seen, but here we are.
Nick Saban will hold practice on Monday afternoon (it’s closed, so the university has asked that we not release the time), and the coach is scheduled to subsequently address reporters via a Zoom teleconference.
Meanwhile, the annual Nick’s Kids Luncheon, Fan Day and Media Day have all been canceled. There will also be no version of SEC Media Days, which was supposed to be held in Atlanta this year.
The Crimson Tide’s season is set to kick off on Sept. 26 against an opponent yet to be announced.
Of course the other big event this week in terms of Alabama dealing with the coronavirus is classes for the 2020 fall semester begin Wednesday.
Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:
Worldwide: 21,460,392 confirmed cases; 771,074 deaths
Last week: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 5.36 million confirmed cases; 169,481 deaths
Last week: 5 million; 162,423
August 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 101,357 confirmed cases; 1,828 deaths
Last week: 96,613; 1,694
August 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 4,411 confirmed cases; 80 deaths
Last week: 4,190; 73
August 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
You’ll be noticing some changes on BamaCentral this week, but know that we will covering fall camp as best as possible. Practices are closed, press conferences will be on Zoom and we’re going to be spoon-fed photos and videos.
Nevertheless, we’ll continue to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.
This week our lineup features:
Monday
• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)
• All Things CW (Christopher Walsh)
Tuesday
• Around the SEC (Christopher Walsh)
• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)
Wednesday
• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games
• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin
Thursday
• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)
• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary
Friday
• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin
Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.