This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 3-9, 2020
Christopher Walsh
It's the first full week of August, and the news is flying faster than a slugger who sat waiting on a hanging curve.
Every single day there are new major developments, but one thing that's certain is that for college football to be played this fall the number of coronavirus cases needs to dramatically drops -- and quickly.
So here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:
Worldwide: 17,851,975 confirmed cases; 685.071 deaths
Last week: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 4.62 million confirmed cases; 154,447 deaths
Last week: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 86,780 confirmed cases, 1,553 deaths
Last week: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 3,851 confirmed cases, 61 deaths
Last week: 3,506 confirmed cases; 58 deaths
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
Here at BamaCentral will continue to follow the latest developments, especially regarding the Crimson Tide.
In the meantime, look for three big new things on the site this week in addition to our regular coverage. One has to do with New Saban's players, and another with the NFL.
In addition to the regular All Things CW notes column, our lineup includes:
