This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 3-9, 2020

It's the first full week of August, and the news is flying faster than a slugger who sat waiting on a hanging curve.

Every single day there are new major developments, but one thing that's certain is that for college football to be played this fall the number of coronavirus cases needs to dramatically drops -- and quickly.

So here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:

Worldwide: 17,851,975 confirmed cases; 685.071 deaths

Last week: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 4.62 million confirmed cases; 154,447 deaths

Last week: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 86,780 confirmed cases, 1,553 deaths

Last week: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 3,851 confirmed cases, 61 deaths

Last week: 3,506 confirmed cases; 58 deaths

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

