This Week With the Crimson Tide: BamaCentral Continues to Add, Bringing You All Things Bama

Christopher Walsh

We know, it's a drag not having much in terms of sports right now. 

Normally, this week would have been the SEC Tournament in baseball, and considering the impressive start Alabama got off to this season one can safely assume that the Crimson Tide would have made it back to Hoover. 

Softball would probably be hosting an NCAA Regional, women’s golf would be preparing for the upcoming NCAA Championships, men’s golf would be at an NCAA Regional, and tennis would hopefully be at the NCAA Championships.

With that in mind, we thought it would be nice to focus a little more on the positive, or optimistic, side of things this week on BamaCentral. 

On Sunday, we updated our 2020 Crimson Tide roster and eligibility tracker for the football heading into the summer, and attached some fun videos. They can always be found on the 4-1-1 page on BamaCentral, along with a depth chart or projected administrative groupings.  

This week we'll also start having regular features and team updates, updating you on how the Crimson Tide is handling the coronavirus pandemic. Look for a baseball on Monday.

Meanwhile, we'll have our regular weekday staples to help you get through this, including:

Crimson Tikes

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide

All Things Bama Podcast (twice a week)

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports

Sports Illustrated Cover Tournament

Daily Video: From Cary Clark’s Greatest Games to the Recruiting Corner

Here's our lineup:

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

BamaCentral

