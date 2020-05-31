This Week With the Crimson Tide: The Latest Coronavirus Figures In Alabama And Tuscaloosa

With so much going, we’re just going to stick with the straightforward facts on this final day of May.

The latest figures as of midnight central time:

Worldwide: 6.05 million confirmed cases, 369,000 dead

(Last week: 5.4 million and 345,000)

The United States: 1.8 million confirmed cases, 105,000 dead

(1.68 million and 98,000)

Alabama: 17.359 confirmed bases, 618 dead

(14,478 and 551)

Tuscaloosa: 738 confirmed cases, 14 dead

(505 and 14 deaths)

The number of confirmed cases was up 46.1 percent from a week ago.

The 14 schools of the SEC have decided to open up their facilities to athletes effective June 8, although some programs around the nation will do so Monday.

For the latest on how the sports world is dealing with the ongoing crisis and looking re-start, check out our story on where things stand heading into June.

