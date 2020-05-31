Bama Central
This Week With the Crimson Tide: The Latest Coronavirus Figures In Alabama And Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

With so much going, we’re just going to stick with the straightforward facts on this final day of May.

The latest figures as of midnight central time:

Worldwide: 6.05 million confirmed cases, 369,000 dead

(Last week: 5.4 million and 345,000)

The United States: 1.8 million confirmed cases, 105,000 dead

(1.68 million and 98,000)

Alabama: 17.359 confirmed bases, 618 dead

(14,478 and 551)

Tuscaloosa: 738 confirmed cases, 14 dead

(505 and 14 deaths)

The number of confirmed cases was up 46.1 percent from a week ago.

The 14 schools of the SEC have decided to open up their facilities to athletes effective June 8, although some programs around the nation will do so Monday. 

For the latest on how the sports world is dealing with the ongoing crisis and looking re-start, check out our story on where things stand heading into June.

This week at BamaCentral we’ll have a daily feature regarding Crimson Tide sports, in addition to our regular items. The Alabama SI Cover Tournament is in round two, and we’ll continue to bring you the best of Sports Illustrated.

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Good grief those numbers...

