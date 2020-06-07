This Week with the Crimson Tide and the Latest Figures on the Coronavirus Pandemic

We’re a week into June and the University of Alabama athletic department is set to reopen its facilities to athletes for workouts on Monday.

As we reported last week, at least five Crimson Tide football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and quarantined.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

• Worldwide: 6.96 million confirmed cases, 401,000 dead

(6.05 million confirmed cases, 369,000 dead last week)

(5.4 million and 345,000 two weeks ago)

• United States: 1.97 million confirmed cases, 112,000 dead

1.8 million confirmed cases, 105,000 dead

(1.68 million and 98,000 two weeks ago)

• Alabama: 20,166 confirmed cases, 688 deaths

(17,359 confirmed cases, 618 dead last week)

(14,478 and 551 two weeks ago)

• Tuscaloosa: 915 confirmed cases, 18 deaths

(738 confirmed cases, 14 dead last week)

(505 and 14 deaths two weeks ago)

