This Week with the Crimson Tide and the Latest Figures on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Christopher Walsh

We’re a week into June and the University of Alabama athletic department is set to reopen its facilities to athletes for workouts on Monday.  

As we reported last week, at least five Crimson Tide football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and quarantined. 

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

Worldwide: 6.96 million confirmed cases, 401,000 dead

(6.05 million confirmed cases, 369,000 dead last week)

(5.4 million and 345,000 two weeks ago)

United States: 1.97 million confirmed cases, 112,000 dead

1.8 million confirmed cases, 105,000 dead

(1.68 million and 98,000 two weeks ago)

Alabama: 20,166 confirmed cases, 688 deaths

(17,359 confirmed cases, 618 dead last week)

(14,478 and 551 two weeks ago)

Tuscaloosa: 915 confirmed cases, 18 deaths

(738 confirmed cases, 14 dead last week)

(505 and 14 deaths two weeks ago)

This week at BamaCentral we’ll have a daily feature regarding Crimson Tide sports, in addition to our regular items. The Alabama SI Cover Tournament is in in the middle round two, and we’ll continue to bring you both the Daily Dose of Crimson Tide and the best of Sports Illustrated.

Our regular lineup will include:

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

