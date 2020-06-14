We’re a week into June and here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

Worldwide: 7.76 million confirmed cases; 427,630 deaths

(Last week: 6.96 million, 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million, 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million, 345,000)

United States: 2.1 million confirmed cases; 116,000 deaths

(Last week: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 25,235 confirmed cases; 768 deaths

(Last week: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 1,291 confirmed cases; 25 deaths

(Last week: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

