This Week With The Crimson Tide, Updated Coronavirus Numbers for Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

We’re a week into June and here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

Worldwide: 7.76 million confirmed cases; 427,630 deaths

(Last week: 6.96 million, 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million, 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million, 345,000)

United States: 2.1 million confirmed cases; 116,000 deaths

(Last week: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 25,235 confirmed cases; 768 deaths

(Last week: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 1,291 confirmed cases; 25 deaths

(Last week: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

This week at BamaCentral we’ll have a daily feature regarding Crimson Tide sports, in addition to our regular items. The Alabama SI Cover Tournament will wrap up the second round, completing the field for the Sweet 16. We’ll also continue to bring you both the Daily Dose of Crimson Tide and the best of Sports Illustrated.

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

