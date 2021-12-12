This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 13-19, 2021

Basketball and Swimming and Diving take center stage for Alabama as the academic semester is over.

After another legendary Saturday for Alabama athletics, the Crimson Tide is looking towards a new week of competition.

As Alabama football continues to look towards the New Year's Eve matchup with Cincinnati, the Crimson Tide continues to excel on the hardwood.

Alabama men's basketball (8-1) outlasted No. 14 Houston 83-82 in an electric atmosphere in Coleman Coliseum Saturday night, as the game came down to the final possession.

The schedule does not let up, as Nate Oats and company will take a trip to Memphis to play the Tigers at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday night. The game will air on ESPN.

Alabama will conclude the week with a matchup against Jacksonville State in Coleman Coliseum, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday night. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Alabama women's basketball (8-2) is on an impressive six game win streak which was capped off by a road victory at Chattanooga last Sunday. The Crimson Tide will play Sam Houston to start the week, tipping off at 11:30 a.m. CT on Monday (SEC Network+).

On Thursday, Alabama women's basketball will travel to Little Rock for a road matchup with the Trojans. The game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT, and it will be the Crimson Tide's second to last non-conference game before SEC play begins.

Alabama swimming and diving will travel to Auburn for the Auburn Diving Invitational. The event will take place from Wednesday to Friday, and it will last all day each day.

In addition to the action, Early Signing Day will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Many recruits will be announcing their college decision, and the Crimson Tide will look to turn talented recruits into its class of 2022 signees.