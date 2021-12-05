Skip to main content
This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 6-12, 2021

Following one of the best weekends in Alabama athletics history, the Crimson Tide will have little break from competition for finals week.
Author:

Alabama athletics imposed its will on Saturday with signature wins from Alabama football and men's basketball. 

No. 1 Alabama football grabbed its spot in the college football playoff, and the Crimson Tide will play Cincinnati on New Years' Eve in Dallas. Preparation will begin for that matchup this week, as coach Saban looks to keep his team in shape with over three weeks until the Tide meets the Bearcats. 

Like Najee Harris said last week, "We didn't really have an off time at Alabama... those practices were just like the game." 

No. 16 Alabama men's basketball stunned No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82 in Seattle, a signature win for the Crimson Tide. 

Read More

"Great day to be a Roll Tide fan for sure," head coach Nate Oats said postgame. 

The games do not get easier for Oats and company, though, as Alabama will play another reigning final four team in the No. 15 Houston Cougars. 

The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum (late tip due to graduation), and it will be aired on ESPN2. 

Alabama women's basketball (7-2) is on a roll as the Crimson Tide swept its five game home stand, scoring significant victories over Memphis and Houston. Alabama will finish its stretch of six games in 12 days with a game at Chattanooga to round out the hectic time for the Crimson Tide, and the players will have a week off from games to conclude their academic semesters. 

