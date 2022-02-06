This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 7-13, 2022
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama athletics gets a little bit busier this week, as the softball team begins its 2022 season on the road.
Alabama men's basketball (14-9, 4-6 SEC) has continued to slip in SEC play, losing to Auburn and Kentucky in back-to-back games. However, because of some strong wins, the team is still projected by many experts to make the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide will play at home on Saturday against Arkansas.
The men's tennis team for Alabama is on the road while the women's team will compete in Tuscaloosa this weekend, and Alabama women's basketball will play Kentucky at home as well.
Alabama Men's Basketball
- Wednesday: at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Saturday: vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
Alabama Softball
- Friday: vs Southern Utah, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Saturday: vs Oregon State, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Saturday: at #9/11 Arizona, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 7 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Sunday: vs New Mexico, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 12:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
Alabama Men's Tennis
- Friday: at Oklahoma, Norman, Okla., 5:30 P.M. CT
- Sunday: at Tulsa, Tulsa, Okla., 12 P.M. CT
Alabama Women's Tennis
- Friday: vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT
- Sunday: vs TCU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT
Alabama Gymnastics
Friday: vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 pm CT, SEC Network
Alabama Women's Basketball
Sunday: vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama Track and Field
Friday-Saturday: Cross Country at Tyson Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, Fayetteville, Ark., All-Day